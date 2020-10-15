Advertisement

Stockings for Soldiers collections underway

You can pick up a stocking at Paul Funeral Home in Washington
These are the stockings collected for soldiers in 2017.
These are the stockings collected for soldiers in 2017.(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit is once again looking to spread some cheer to soldiers who can’t make it home for the holidays.

NCPacks4Patriots in Ayden is hosting their annual Stockings for Soldiers drive and collections are already underway.

You can pick up a stocking at Paul Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. The stockings each have a pamphlet with information on what the soldiers could use. People can choose to buy items for a man, woman or a K-9 soldier.

All stockings must be returned to it to the funeral home located on 900 John Small Ave by November 25. Pick up and drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The stockings will them be shipped out to soldiers overseas. Last year, organizer Bobby Hodges says they received 950 stockings, which was the most donations ever.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump holding rally in Greenville

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
President Trump is heading to Greenville Thursday for a campaign rally.

News

ROAD CLOSURE: Jacksonville crews respond to water line break

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews in Jacksonville are responding to a major water line break.

Local

Hurricane Hazel made landfall 66 years ago

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
It was 66 years ago Thursday that Hurricane Hazel made landfall along our coast.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Another beauty Thursday; Wet and cooler Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Slightly warmer on Thursday with a cold front Friday

Latest News

Local

In-person early voting begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in voting has become popular this year among voters.

News

Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest Debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest faced off in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle Wednesday night.

News

Dare County BOE votes to keep names “Braves” and “Redskins”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep the mascot “Braves” for Manteo Middle School and “Redskins” for Manteo High School.

News

Virtual 5K to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina

Updated: 8 hours ago
A local martial artist is encouraging people to stay active in October and support the food bank at the same time.

News

Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest Debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest faced off in the Lone Gubernatorial Debate of the 2020 Election Cycle Wednesday night.

News

Virtual 5K to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A local martial artist is encouraging people to stay active in October and support the food bank at the same time. Byung Lee’s Taekwondo in Winterville is hosting a virtual 5K to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina.