Stockings for Soldiers collections underway

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit is once again looking to spread some cheer to soldiers who can’t make it home for the holidays.

NCPacks4Patriots in Ayden is hosting their annual Stockings for Soldiers drive and collections are already underway.

You can pick up a stocking at Paul Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. The stockings each have a pamphlet with information on what the soldiers could use. People can choose to buy items for a man, woman or a K-9 soldier.

All stockings must be returned to it to the funeral home located on 900 John Small Ave by November 25. Pick up and drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The stockings will them be shipped out to soldiers overseas. Last year, organizer Bobby Hodges says they received 950 stockings, which was the most donations ever.

