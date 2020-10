RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has seen its first flu death of the season.

The Department of Health and Human Services says a person over the age of 65 who lives in the central part of the state died the first week of October.

During the last flu season, 186 people died in the state. The year before, DHHS reported 208 deaths from the flu.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases. With flu season starting during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year.”

