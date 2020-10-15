Advertisement

Save Our Youth ENC event returning this weekend; highlights young entrepreneurs

The Young Boss Pop Up Shop will take place Saturday, October 17 at 12 p.m.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Entrepreneurs as young as five years old will be showing off their work this weekend.

The non-profit Save Our Youth ENC focuses on empowering young people to reach their greatest potential through business ventures. The organization is hosting a “Young Boss Pop Up Shop” on Saturday, October 17 at 12 p.m.

The pop up shop will allow entrepreneurs ages 5-19 to showcase their businesses and sell products. The event is completely free, but guests are encouraged to bring money to buy any products they might be interested in.

The event will feature 13-year-old Angel Bridgers. She is a pageant queen and has a non-profit, Simply Me, that focuses on motivational speaking and inspiring other young girls. Another business, Ava’s Glitzy Gloss, created by a 5-year-old, sells lip gloss, make-up and accessories.

There are a total of 19 youth participating in the event.

The event will be held at the Nulook Business Center at 406 SW Greenville Blvd. For more information, click here.

