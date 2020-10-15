Advertisement

ROAD CLOSURE: Jacksonville crews respond to water line break

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crews in Jacksonville are responding to a major water line break.

City officials say the westbound lane of Country Club Road from the Western Boulevard intersection is closed. Traffic is currently being detoured.

Officials say it is expected to be repaired around 1 p.m. It is unclear what caused the line to break or if any households are impacted.

