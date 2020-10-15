ROAD CLOSURE: Jacksonville crews respond to water line break

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crews in Jacksonville are responding to a major water line break.

City officials say the westbound lane of Country Club Road from the Western Boulevard intersection is closed. Traffic is currently being detoured.

Officials say it is expected to be repaired around 1 p.m. It is unclear what caused the line to break or if any households are impacted.

