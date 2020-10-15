Advertisement

Reports: Falcons shut down facilities after positive coronavirus tests

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
(Gray News) - The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons shut down their facilities Thursday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests for players or staff, according to multiple reports.

Falcons rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after a positive test result, ESPN reported.

Atlanta is scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. No official word has been given on the game’s status.

