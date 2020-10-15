Police agencies nationwide are seeing declining recruitment

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to attract new police officers.

That’s largely because current conflicts between law enforcement and their communities are discouraging new basic law enforcement training, or B.L.E.T., recruits and pushing older officers to retire earlier, according to a 2019 Police Executive Study.

That’s true of Warsaw Police Department, as well, where Eric Southerland is the chief. Southerland also instructs the B.L.E.T. program a James Sprunt Community College.

“We have one of the highest and most rigid training programs for law enforcement when you start looking at it from across the country,” said Southerland.

Warsaw Police Department has seen a five-year decline of staff issues, according to Southerland. Southerland also said the course he teaches at James Sprunt has barely seen enough interest to keep it going.

The training covers everything from legal knowledge to physical training to shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios, which often put police officers and suspects in life-and-death situations.

“I immediately started focusing on his hands,” said Warsaw Police Department Detective Michael Johnson. “Because his hands are where the deadly threat’s going to be.”

With this alarming trend, officers are hoping it doesn’t lead to a decrease in training standards.

“Sometimes we struggle to get good quality candidates,” said Southerland. “But I’ve said for many years, I’d rather work with quality rather than quantity.”

That trend, combined with budget cuts from COVID-19, have made the jobs of police officers in Warsaw increasingly difficult.

“There’s a certain amount of strength and endurance and ability that goes into doing this job,” said Johnson. “We do our very best to make all our encounters peaceful. But there’s always gonna be those people that are not gonna go peacefully.”

James Sprunt Community College’s training takes about eight months to complete four nights a week. It is free, but participants must have a police agency’s sponsorship to take it.

