Onslow County names its Principal of the Year

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Christopher Barnes of White Oak High School has been named the 2020-2021 Onslow County Schools Wells Fargo Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

Dr. Barnes has been an educator with OCS for more than 20 years, with 17 of those years spent as an administrator.

He started with the district by helping out around the county office in the summer of 1993, got hired to teach at Richlands High School in 1997, and has sinceworked at several OCS sites. He has spent the last four years at WOHS, to which his staff says he brings a culture of family, teamwork and pride.

Next, Dr. Barnes will go on to compete at the regional level.

