In-person early voting begins
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Early in-person voting is beginning Thursday, October 15.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in voting has become popular this year among voters.
Early-vote locations open in all 100 counties Thursday morning.
President Donald Trump is planned to hold a rally Thursday afternoon in Greenville, while Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is prepared for appearances in Charlotte and Asheville.
The early-vote option ends Oct. 31.
More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting. That percentage is likely to be less because 500,000 people have already have cast ballots by mail.
