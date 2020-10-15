Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of fatally shooting his mother

Christopher Brown Mugshot
Christopher Brown Mugshot(Alexander County Jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been accused of fatally shooting his mother during a domestic dispute.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in Taylorsville Wednesday morning. She died before she arrived at a hospital. The release says deputies then pursued the suspect, Christopher Lee Brown, while he was driving a vehicle.

Authorities say a chase ensued, but Brown was later arrested after his car came to a stop. Official say he was armed. Brown has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

