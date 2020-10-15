Jury finds Nebraska woman guilty of dismembering Tinder date

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A woman has been found guilty in the killing of a woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were found in trash bags in rural Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that jurors on Wednesday found 26-year-old Bailey Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Boswell’s defense attorney argued her boyfriend forced her take part in the killing and dismemberment.

State prosecutor Mike Guinan says Boswell acted together with 54-year-old Aubrey Trail to meet and kill Loofe.

Boswell faces a possible death sentence.

