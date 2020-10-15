Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Another beauty Thursday; Wet and cooler Friday

Friday’s cold front will bring a dry and cool weekend to the area
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday

The high pressure system that brought clear skies and cool mornings to the area the last few days will move offshore. This will shift winds back to the southeast and push temperatures to around 80 degrees. Cloud cover will be limited in the morning and increase late in the day as moisture returns to the area. As dew points increase, overnight lows on Thursday will only cool to the 50s.

Friday & The Weekend

A strong cold front will move through Friday. There appears to be enough moisture available for some scattered showers Friday with the front. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday with much cooler mid 60s and sunny skies behind the front over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will dip to the mid 40s!

