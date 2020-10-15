Advertisement

Hurricane Hazel made landfall 66 years ago

Hazel is the strongest storm on record to make landfall on the North Carolina coast.
Hurricane Hazel made landfall on October 15, 1954.
Hurricane Hazel made landfall on October 15, 1954.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It was 66 years ago Thursday that Hurricane Hazel made landfall along our coast.

Hazel was the only category 4 hurricane to ever make landfall on the North Carolina coast. Winds were estimated to have been as high as 150 miles per hour. In Carteret County, the storm washed out numerous bridges and buildings.

The damage wasn’t just on the coast though. The National Weather Service says winds even reached 90 miles per hour inland at the Raleigh-Durham Airport.

Hazel killed 19 people and destroyed more than 15,000 homes. Property damage across the state cost about $136 million.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

