Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - In Greene County, a nursing home has a coronavirus outbreak with one resident at the facility dying from COVID-19 complications.

The Greene County Health Department director says 23 residents and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Snow Hill.

According to health department leaders, Greendale Forest has an isolation unit for positive residents and “COVID-19 sister facilities” where they are sending some residents.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.