Advertisement

Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - In Greene County, a nursing home has a coronavirus outbreak with one resident at the facility dying from COVID-19 complications.

The Greene County Health Department director says 23 residents and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Snow Hill.

According to health department leaders, Greendale Forest has an isolation unit for positive residents and “COVID-19 sister facilities” where they are sending some residents.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water quality swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Dare County

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

News

Animal Shelter brings on staff Veterinarian

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter in New Bern is working to improve the care they can provide in-house to animals at their facility, and they’re making two major changes to make that happen.

News

Onslow County names its Principal of the Year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Dr. Christopher Barnes of White Oak High School has been named the 2020-2021 Onslow County Schools Wells Fargo Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

News

ECU announces new initiative to offset financial loss

Updated: 14 minutes ago
ECU introduced a Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee Wednesday to cut costs and increase revenue for the school.

News

Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees big increase in September visitation

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Cape Hatteras National Seashore says there was a 42% increase in recreational visitation last month compared to September 2019.

Latest News

News

Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

Updated: 20 minutes ago
In Greene County, a nursing home has a coronavirus outbreak with one resident at the facility dying from COVID-19 complications.

News

Police agencies nationwide are seeing declining recruitment

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
James Sprunt Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training is pushing forward no matter what.

News

Preparations for President Trump’s Rally in Greenville

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The lights are out, and the stands are up at the Pitt Greenville Airport.

News

Preparations for President Trump’s Rally in Greenville

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
The lights are out, and the stands are up at the Pitt Greenville Airport. With Covid-19 case numbers rising in N.C., there is some concern about possibly thousands of people going to President’s campaign rally at the Pitt Greenville Airport Thursday.

News

Grifton School closed Thursday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County School System says Grifton School Buildings will be closed on Thursday, October 15th.