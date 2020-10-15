Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - In Greene County, a nursing home has a coronavirus outbreak with one resident at the facility dying from COVID-19 complications.
The Greene County Health Department director says 23 residents and five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Snow Hill.
According to health department leaders, Greendale Forest has an isolation unit for positive residents and “COVID-19 sister facilities” where they are sending some residents.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.