Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest Debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest faced off in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle Wednesday night.

The hour-long debate covered a wide variety of topics including teacher pay, the use of masks, systemic racism, as well as flooding in our state during hurricane season.

Like many debates during the 2020 election, the gubernatorial debate started on the topic of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Governor DanForest said Cooper’s stance on masks is a cover for what he’s really doing.

“What he really doesn’t want to talk about, the over million and a half people that he has left unemployed and thousands of businesses that have been shut down and the thousands of businesses that will not be able to reopen again.”

Governor Cooper responded by saying Forest is ignoring science and that once masks were required, cases leveled off.

Forest said masks should be someone’s choice to wear them, not a mandate.

The next topic was about recovering the economy and employment security.

Forest said the governor has let down the people of North Carolina with employment security, while Cooper said he has done everything he can to protect the people and prevent the spread of COVIDit’s-19.

Switching gears to schools reopening in our state, Governor Cooper said he is following science and data in order to make decisions on whether schools should open.

“One priority for me is to make sure we get our children back in school again. We want our schools back normal, but we have to make sure its safe for teachers and students.”

Forest said all schools should open and that kids and staff can be safe, but it should be the decision of each community.

Both Governor Cooper and Lt. Governor Forest agreed that teacher pay needs to be increased.

Governor Cooper said teachers and police officers should be paid more while Forest says the governor has vetoed every budget presented to him involving a teacher pay increase.

Governor Cooper and Lt. Governor Forest disagreed on the topic of systemic racism.

“The death of George Floyd opened painful wounds and we need to listen to people who lift up their voices for equality and justice. But we cannot tolerate violence and destruction.”

“No, I don’t think there is systemic racism. There is racism and we should reject it at every single turn. That’s what we should do in America. The Governor said we should also reject violence and destruction and looting but he stood by in his mansion while there were protests in downtown Raleigh.”

The topic of hurricane season also came up in regard to flooding around our state.

Governor Cooper said we need to tackle climate change and rebuild stronger and smarter after natural disasters.

Forest said his plan is to dredge the creeks and rivers in Eastern North Carolina so that flooding doesn’t happen again.

