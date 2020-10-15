Advertisement

Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest Debate

Lone Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest.
Lone Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Roy Cooper and Lt. Governor Dan Forest.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest faced off in the lone gubernatorial debate of the 2020 election cycle Wednesday night.

The hour-long debate covered a wide variety of topics including teacher pay, the use of masks, systemic racism, as well as flooding in our state during hurricane season.

Like many debates during the 2020 election, the gubernatorial debate started on the topic of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Governor DanForest said Cooper’s stance on masks is a cover for what he’s really doing.

Governor Cooper responded by saying Forest is ignoring science and that once masks were required, cases leveled off.

Forest said masks should be someone’s choice to wear them, not a mandate.

The next topic was about recovering the economy and employment security.

Forest said the governor has let down the people of North Carolina with employment security, while Cooper said he has done everything he can to protect the people and prevent the spread of COVIDit’s-19.

Switching gears to schools reopening in our state, Governor Cooper said he is following science and data in order to make decisions on whether schools should open.

Forest said all schools should open and that kids and staff can be safe, but it should be the decision of each community.

Both Governor Cooper and Lt. Governor Forest agreed that teacher pay needs to be increased.

Governor Cooper said teachers and police officers should be paid more while Forest says the governor has vetoed every budget presented to him involving a teacher pay increase.

Governor Cooper and Lt. Governor Forest disagreed on the topic of systemic racism.

The topic of hurricane season also came up in regard to flooding around our state.

Governor Cooper said we need to tackle climate change and rebuild stronger and smarter after natural disasters.

Forest said his plan is to dredge the creeks and rivers in Eastern North Carolina so that flooding doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: A little warmer on Thursday; Cold front Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Slightly warmer on Thursday with a cold front Friday

News

Virtual 5K to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A local martial artist is encouraging people to stay active in October and support the food bank at the same time. Byung Lee’s Taekwondo in Winterville is hosting a virtual 5K to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina.

News

UNC Wilmington men’s basketball team officially begins fall practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
With the Colonial Athletic Association ledger solidified, the UNCW men’s basketball team kicked off fall practice on Wednesday with a new look and a new coaching staff.

News

Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees big increase in September visitation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cape Hatteras National Seashore says there was a 42% increase in recreational visitation last month compared to September 2019.

Latest News

News

HURRICANE ISAIAS: 15 counties getting federal disaster help

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fifteen Eastern Carolina counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

News

Vice President Mike Pence campaigning in Selma Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Selma, North Carolina, happens Friday, October 16th at 1:30 p.m. at The Farm at 95.

News

Police agencies nationwide are seeing declining recruitment

Updated: 3 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to attract new police officers.

News

Water quality swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Dare County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

News

Animal Shelter brings on staff Veterinarian

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter in New Bern is working to improve the care they can provide in-house to animals at their facility, and they’re making two major changes to make that happen.

News

Onslow County names its Principal of the Year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Dr. Christopher Barnes of White Oak High School has been named the 2020-2021 Onslow County Schools Wells Fargo Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.