Feds: Doctor in Virginia performed unneeded surgeries on women in fraud scheme

Over a nine-year-period, Dr. Javaid Perwaiz performed unnecessary surgeries on women, falsified sterilization consent forms and induced early labor, prosecutors said.
By WTKR Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - A Virginia doctor is on trial accused of performing hysterectomies on dozens of women who did not need them.

On Wednesday, the jury was seated in the federal case against Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. He is facing 62 charges of healthcare fraud, making false statements and aggravated identity theft.

In opening statements, U.S. attorneys laid out their case. Prosecutors said Perwaiz performed unnecessary surgeries on women, falsified sterilization consent forms and induced early labor over a nine-year-period.

Prosecutors say at least three dozen women were coerced into getting irreversible invasive surgeries like hysterectomies, or being induced early so Perwaiz could bill insurance companies in a scheme to get more cash payouts.

Perwaiz denies the allegations. His trial is expected to last five weeks

Copyright 2020 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

