ECU football “dealing with some issues” involving COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston was not scheduled to address the media following practice on Wednesday but deemed it important enough to do so to discuss concerns involving COVID-19 testing within the program.

“We are dealing with some issues right now and we’ll continue to work through them as the week goes on. We had another round of testing today, so it’s a situation that’s still very fluid.”

There is speculation that ECU could be without starting quarterback Holton Ahlers this Saturday when ECU plays host to Navy but Houston would not comment on specific players.

"I’m not really going to discuss or get into who’s available or who’s not available right now. I’m excited about the group we have on the field. We have had to make some adjustments but those adjustments have been made and are going to continue to be made.”

The Pirates (1-2) are still scheduled to play Navy (2-2) at home this Saturday at 12 p.m. with 3,500 fans allowed to attend the game inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

