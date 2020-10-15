Advertisement

ECU football “dealing with some issues” involving COVID-19 testing

ECU head football coach Mike Houston says his Pirates are dealing with some COVID-19 issues
ECU head football coach Mike Houston post scrimmage 9-11-20
ECU head football coach Mike Houston post scrimmage 9-11-20(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston was not scheduled to address the media following practice on Wednesday but deemed it important enough to do so to discuss concerns involving COVID-19 testing within the program.

There is speculation that ECU could be without starting quarterback Holton Ahlers this Saturday when ECU plays host to Navy but Houston would not comment on specific players.

The Pirates (1-2) are still scheduled to play Navy (2-2) at home this Saturday at 12 p.m. with 3,500 fans allowed to attend the game inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

