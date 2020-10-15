Advertisement

Cunningham: “it’s about a lot more than me”

North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham says affairs don’t make him unfit for office
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Cal Cunningham remains ahead of incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in recent polling despite text messages revealing evidence of extra-marital affairs.

Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura connected with Cunningham for a forthcoming series on the policies driving his campaign, but first, asked Cunningham what he says to voters who approve of his policy positions but now question his character.

You can watch the exchange in the video tab above.

