Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees big increase in September visitation

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore says there was a 42% increase in recreational visitation last month compared to September 2019.

The 345,249 visits amounted to the 2nd-highest level of September visitation since the establishment of the Seashore in 1953.

The highest September for recreational visits was 2002 with 466,686.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial also experienced bumps in visitation, bringing September visitation closer to average September levels.

“These data demonstrate that public lands on the Outer Banks are among our nation’s greatest treasures,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We are proud of our ability to work as a team with our partners in Dare and Hyde Counties to provide exceptional experiences.”

National Parks officials say visitors should continue to practice the Three W’s - Wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained. Wait six feet apart in line. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

