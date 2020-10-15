Advertisement

Cape Hatteras National Seashore sees big increase in September visitation

Cape Hatteras visitation
Cape Hatteras visitation(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore says there was a 42% increase in recreational visitation last month compared to September 2019.

The 345,249 visits amounted to the 2nd-highest level of September visitation since the establishment of the Seashore in 1953.

The highest September for recreational visits was 2002 with 466,686.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial also experienced bumps in visitation, bringing September visitation closer to average September levels.

“These data demonstrate that public lands on the Outer Banks are among our nation’s greatest treasures,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We are proud of our ability to work as a team with our partners in Dare and Hyde Counties to provide exceptional experiences.”

National Parks officials say visitors should continue to practice the Three W’s - Wear a cloth face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained. Wait six feet apart in line. Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water quality swimming advisory issued for sound-side site in Dare County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

News

Onslow County names its Principal of the Year

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Dr. Christopher Barnes of White Oak High School has been named the 2020-2021 Onslow County Schools Wells Fargo Principal of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

News

ECU announces new initiative to offset financial loss

Updated: 12 minutes ago
ECU introduced a Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee Wednesday to cut costs and increase revenue for the school.

News

Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Greene County, a nursing home has a coronavirus outbreak with one resident at the facility dying from COVID-19 complications.

Latest News

News

Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Greene County, a nursing home has a coronavirus outbreak with one resident at the facility dying from COVID-19 complications.

News

Police agencies nationwide are seeing declining recruitment

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
James Sprunt Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training is pushing forward no matter what.

News

Preparations for President Trump’s Rally in Greenville

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The lights are out, and the stands are up at the Pitt Greenville Airport.

News

Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greene County nursing home death and COVID outbreak

News

Preparations for President Trump’s Rally in Greenville

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
The lights are out, and the stands are up at the Pitt Greenville Airport. With Covid-19 case numbers rising in N.C., there is some concern about possibly thousands of people going to President’s campaign rally at the Pitt Greenville Airport Thursday.

News

Grifton School closed Thursday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County School System says Grifton School Buildings will be closed on Thursday, October 15th.