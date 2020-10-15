Advertisement

Beaufort County Health Department employee tests positive

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of the Beaufort County Health Department has come down with the coronavirus.

Health Director Jim Madison says the administrative staff member tested positive on Wednesday, while they last were at work on Tuesday.

The health department was thoroughly cleaned this morning, according to Madison, who added that other staff members have been tested. He said clinical services have been rescheduled until those test results come back.

The positive employee is quarantined at home and is doing well, the health department says.

