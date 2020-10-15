Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

News

Duplin County boy receives PETA award

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A Duplin County boy has won an award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after raising thousands of dollars to help animals that were hurt in a house fire.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Transitioning to rain and clouds on Friday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Cloud cover and rain on Friday

News

Democrats speak out as Trump visits Greenville

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
As President Trump made his way to Greenville for a rally Thursday, people were out holding signs on both sides of the presidential race.

News

Long lines in Eastern Carolina as early voting begins

Updated: 53 minutes ago
There have been long lines at several early voting sites here in Eastern Carolina.

Latest News

News

Jacksonville crews repairing water line break; traffic impacted

Updated: 1 hour ago
Part of a street in Jacksonville will be closed at least until 6:00 p.m. after a major water line break.

News

Teenager dies in 170 mph Nash County chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
A 19-year-old is dead following a car chase that reached speeds of up to 170 mph.

News

President Trump rallies supporters in Greenville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
President Donald Trump greeted thousands of supporters at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

News

Duplin County boy receives PETA award

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Duplin County boy has won an award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after raising thousands of dollars to help animals that were hurt in a house fire.

News

Beaufort County Health Department employee tests positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
An employee of the Beaufort County Health Department has come down with the coronavirus.

News

Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.