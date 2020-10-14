Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Joy James from B.F. Grady Elementary School

James is an eighth grade math teacher.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 14 is Joy James, an eighth grade math teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 14 is Joy James, an eighth grade math teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.(Joy James)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 14 is Joy James, an eighth grade math teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.

James is a Duplin County native, born and raised in Kenansville. Always studious, she graduated from James Kenan High School in the top 10% of her class. After high school, she stayed in Eastern North Carolina and studied at ECU. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a certification in Middle Grades Mathematics.

James graduated from ECU with honors and was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, Education Honor Society.

She is currently in her 13th year of teaching and her 10th year of teaching 8th grade math at B.F. Grady. Prior to that, she taught at Eastern Elementary in Pitt County and at Plain View Elementary School in Sampson County. She says she “longed to be in Duplin County” where her love of school began. She jumped on the opportunity to teach there in 2011 and says she immediately knew “this was home.”

In her career, James has held many honors. She became a Kenan Fellow in 2015 and a National Board Certified Teacher in 2016.She says her students performed in the top 10% in the country and state during the 2016-17 school year and 2018-19 school year.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and being an active member of her church. She says she enjoys spending time with her husband, son and niece, as well as playing with her dog, playing tennis, reading and traveling.

The person who nominated Mrs. James wrote, "I would like to nominate my former eighth grade math teacher Mrs. Joy James.

I used to go to B.F Grady, but now I go to Duplin Early College and I’m in ninth grade. Mrs. James is the best math teacher anyone could ever have. She makes math look so easy and simple.

Every time I walked into her class she always greeted everyone with a smile. She always made my day.

I hope you chose her for Teacher of the Week because that would make not only me happy but the whole Class of 2024!"

Congratulations, Mrs. James!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year and runner-up

Education

Carteret Community College awarded nearly $1 million USDA grant

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The grant is targeted to help health care and education institutions buy equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.

State

UNC Asheville continues shelter in place after receiving threats involving BLM mural on campus

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The emailed threats demanded the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.

Education

UNC delays spring semester, cancels Spring Break

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
UNC says it will instead determine how to give students five days off from classes over the course of the semester.

Latest News

Teacher Of The Week

Send your nominations for Teacher of the Week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment started back up again Wednesday, August 19.

ECU

Students respond to ECU’s updated plan for spring semester

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team and Sharon Johnson
Students respond to ECU’s updated plan for spring semester

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Iyesha Chin Phillips from North Pitt High School

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Chin Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.

ECU

ECU Alumni Association’s Purple Gold Golf Open to tee off Oct. 16

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Purple Gold Golf Open will be held at the Ironwood Golf & Country Club in Greenville.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus detected in wastewater at UNC Charlotte

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Under university’s protocol, residents in the hall must remain in the building until they are tested for coronavirus.

Education

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools see 3.2% drop in enrollment

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that there were 142,177 students enrolled. Last year’s head count was 146,888.