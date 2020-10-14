Teacher of the Week: Joy James from B.F. Grady Elementary School

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 14 is Joy James, an eighth grade math teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.

James is a Duplin County native, born and raised in Kenansville. Always studious, she graduated from James Kenan High School in the top 10% of her class. After high school, she stayed in Eastern North Carolina and studied at ECU. She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a certification in Middle Grades Mathematics.

James graduated from ECU with honors and was inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, Education Honor Society.

She is currently in her 13th year of teaching and her 10th year of teaching 8th grade math at B.F. Grady. Prior to that, she taught at Eastern Elementary in Pitt County and at Plain View Elementary School in Sampson County. She says she “longed to be in Duplin County” where her love of school began. She jumped on the opportunity to teach there in 2011 and says she immediately knew “this was home.”

In her career, James has held many honors. She became a Kenan Fellow in 2015 and a National Board Certified Teacher in 2016.She says her students performed in the top 10% in the country and state during the 2016-17 school year and 2018-19 school year.

When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and being an active member of her church. She says she enjoys spending time with her husband, son and niece, as well as playing with her dog, playing tennis, reading and traveling.

The person who nominated Mrs. James wrote, "I would like to nominate my former eighth grade math teacher Mrs. Joy James.

I used to go to B.F Grady, but now I go to Duplin Early College and I’m in ninth grade. Mrs. James is the best math teacher anyone could ever have. She makes math look so easy and simple.

Every time I walked into her class she always greeted everyone with a smile. She always made my day.

I hope you chose her for Teacher of the Week because that would make not only me happy but the whole Class of 2024!"

Congratulations, Mrs. James!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

