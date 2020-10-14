President Trump, Biden to compete in town halls Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in town halls Thursday night in place of the second presidential debate.

NBC News announced that they will host a town hall with President Trump in Miami. It will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie and air on WITN at 8 p.m.

Biden plans to do a town hall in Philadelphia with ABC News at the same time.

Both events come after the second presidential debate was cancelled.

