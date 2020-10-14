Advertisement

President Trump, Biden to compete in town halls Thursday

2020 Presidential Election
2020 Presidential Election(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in town halls Thursday night in place of the second presidential debate.

NBC News announced that they will host a town hall with President Trump in Miami. It will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie and air on WITN at 8 p.m.

Biden plans to do a town hall in Philadelphia with ABC News at the same time.

Both events come after the second presidential debate was cancelled.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Called “unashamedly pro-life,” Barrett faces senators anew

Updated: seconds ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Wednesday’s session is set to be Barrett’s last before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

ECU

ECU announces committee to help create financial plan for future

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The committee will seek input and feedback of the entire campus community, while exploring possible approaches to cost reduction and revenue expansion.

National

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

Coronavirus

36 states see COVID surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Much of the U.S. is seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases over the last week.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Puddin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Puddin.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Woman shoots detained man sitting in police cruiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police said officers detained one of the men in the back seat, although he wasn’t in custody for a crime. A woman later stuck a gun through the back seat window and shot the man in the hand and chest.

Politics

Gov. Cooper, Forest to compete at lone gubernatorial debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Watch the live Gubernatorial Debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WITN.

National Politics

Texas shatters early voting records

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Long lines greeted voters at the polls in Texas amid huge turnout for early voting.

National

Russian-US crew welcomed aboard space station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
For the first time, they tried a two-orbit approach and docked with the space station in just a little over three hours after lift-off.

National

California braces for renewed fire threat from windy weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.