Preparations for President Trump’s Rally in Greenville

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The lights are out, and the stands are up at the Pitt Greenville Airport. With Covid-19 case numbers rising in N.C., there is some concern about possibly thousands of people going to President’s campaign rally at the Pitt Greenville Airport Thursday.

Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said, “Anytime you bring people together, there’s potential for COVID or any other communicable disease.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources, there are over 5,000 COVID Cases in Pitt County and 35 deaths.

Silvernail advises people who are planning to go to the rally to bring some things with them. “I would encourage people who want to come and exercise their first amendment right to do so responsibly, to wear their mask, to sanitize their hands often, and try to stay 6 feet away from others.”

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said large gatherings of any kind are a concern.

“There are certain events that folks have been to whether their political rallies or other large gatherings, with folks who are close together and not wearing masks where this virus spreads.”

Cohen went on to explain the recent events at the White House are an example of how the virus spreads.

“I think we learned that from Washington D.C. and the White House itself right. When you’re close together without masks, this virus spreads,” said Cohen.

It’s why she continues to stress the importance of the 3 W’s.

“We really need to be working hard all together on those 3 W’s.” Cohen said.

Silvernail said the health department has not been involved in crowd preparations at the Trump Rally Thursday. He also said if you’re sick, stay home.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

