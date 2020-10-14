Police: Woman shoots detained man sitting in police cruiser

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities said a woman shot and wounded a man while he was sitting in the back seat of a North Carolina city police cruiser.

The man was hospitalized but didn’t suffer life-threatening wounds. Cramerton police were called to an apartment complex around 12:15 p.m. regarding a domestic argument involving two men and a gun.

Police said officers detained one of the men in the back seat, although he wasn’t in custody for a crime. A woman later stuck a gun through the back seat window and shot the man in the hand and chest.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released nor were the names of those involved.

