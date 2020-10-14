Phillip’s Forecast: Goldilocks weather - Not too hot, not too cold

Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure will continue over the region, bringing us with plenty of sunshine over the next two days. Highs will be in the seasonable mid 70s Wednesday with a consistent northerly breeze blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Highs will warm to near 80 Thursday with winds turning back from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Morning lows over the two day stretch will be in the mid to low 50s.

Humidity Forecast for Friday (Phillip Williams)

Friday & The Weekend

A strong cold front will move through Friday. There appears to be enough moisture available for some scattered showers Friday with the front. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday with much cooler mid 60s and sunny skies behind the front over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will dip to the mid 40s!