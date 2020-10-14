Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Goldilocks weather - Not too hot, not too cold

Sunny skies and low humidity on tap through Thursday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure will continue over the region, bringing us with plenty of sunshine over the next two days. Highs will be in the seasonable mid 70s Wednesday with a consistent northerly breeze blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Highs will warm to near 80 Thursday with winds turning back from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Morning lows over the two day stretch will be in the mid to low 50s.

Humidity Forecast for Friday
Humidity Forecast for Friday(Phillip Williams)

Friday & The Weekend

A strong cold front will move through Friday. There appears to be enough moisture available for some scattered showers Friday with the front. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday with much cooler mid 60s and sunny skies behind the front over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will dip to the mid 40s!

Latest News

Weather

CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
CONFIRMED: Neighboring SC tornados on Sunday

Weather

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 1011

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST 1011

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 11, 2020

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, October 10th 6pm

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, October 10th 6pm

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 10, 2020

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/10/2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/10/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for October 9th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for October 9th, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, October 9 at NOON

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, August 8 at NOON

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for October 8th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for October 8th, 2020