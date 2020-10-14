Pet of the Week: Puddin

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Puddin.

Puddin is about 4-years-old and is a retriever mix. Volunteers with the humane society say she is a little shy at first and takes some time to come out of her shell.

She is currently in a foster home and her foster family cannot say enough great things about her! The family has another dog which volunteers say she does well with and is becoming more comfortable with cats.

Volunteers say Puddin would be a great addition to any home, but preferably a quieter one.

To see all of the available pets, visit the humane society’s website.

