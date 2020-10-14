NC Prisons seeking offender they say walked away from alternate confinement location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who they say has walked away from a residential location.

The state says 52-year-old Bobby Whitaker had been participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement initiative and failed to return to his transitional housing location in Chocowinity.

He stands 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 209 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and scars on his left cheek, forehead and left arm. Whitaker was serving a sentence for two counts of habitual felon, breaking and entering, larceny and felony drug charges and had a projected release date of May 2021.

If you have seen Whitaker or know his whereabouts you can contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.