NC attorney general sues DuPont, Chemours over PFAS contamination

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another lawsuit has been filed against DuPont and Chemours over the discharge of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the Fayetteville Works plant — this time by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein’s office filed a complaint Tuesday in Cumberland County Superior Court against DuPont, Chemours and other connected companies on behalf of the people of North Carolina, “to hold them accountable for the damage their manufacture, use, and disposal of PFAS chemicals have caused to North Carolina’s natural resources,” a press release states.

The new civil complaint comes after the companies' consent order with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality was modified in a separate case, where the state agency required the companies to cease discharge of chemicals like GenX, and mitigate further contamination in the air and water surrounding the plant.

Stein said while the consent order helps, his office decided to take matters a step further.

“What I’m concerned about is the damage of these chemicals, these forever chemicals, not only in the Cape Fear there in Fayetteville but the Cape Fear as it flows to the ocean,” Stein said in an interview Tuesday. "I believe that DuPont needs to be held accountable. Because I allege that DuPont has been discharging or admitting these chemicals for decades, that they’ve known these chemicals are dangerous. "

The lawsuit goes beyond the discharge of the chemicals, however, alleging that DuPont offloaded its assets away from Chemours, which is a spin-off of the company, in order to shield money from any possible litigation.

