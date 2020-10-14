Advertisement

Megamillions 10-13-20

Megamillions for October, 13 -2020
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

NC attorney general sues DuPont, Chemours over PFAS contamination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Another lawsuit has been filed against DuPont and Chemours over the discharge of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the Fayetteville Works plant — this time by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

News

Dare County BOE votes to keep names “Braves” and “Redskins”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep the mascot “Braves” for Manteo Middle School and “Redskins” for Manteo High School.

News

Number of animals hit on roads highest in 5 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Transportation Department reports that the number of animals hit by drivers in North Carolina increased in 2019 to the highest levels recorded in more than five years.

News

Local political parties offer ways to support your favorite candidates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Election day is right around the corner and many people are finding ways of supporting their favorite candidates.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: High pressure building in on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
High pressure and no rain on Wednesday and Thursday