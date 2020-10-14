News
Megamillions 10-13-20
Megamillions for October, 13 -2020
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
NCEL 10-13-20
NCEL 08-12-20
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.
MEGAMILLIONS 10-13-20
Educators share life of bright student killed in Bertie County
NCEL 10-13-20
NC attorney general sues DuPont, Chemours over PFAS contamination
Another lawsuit has been filed against DuPont and Chemours over the discharge of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the Fayetteville Works plant — this time by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
Dare County BOE votes to keep names “Braves” and “Redskins”
The Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep the mascot “Braves” for Manteo Middle School and “Redskins” for Manteo High School.
Number of animals hit on roads highest in 5 years
The North Carolina Transportation Department reports that the number of animals hit by drivers in North Carolina increased in 2019 to the highest levels recorded in more than five years.
Local political parties offer ways to support your favorite candidates
Election day is right around the corner and many people are finding ways of supporting their favorite candidates.
Matt’s Forecast: High pressure building in on Wednesday
High pressure and no rain on Wednesday and Thursday