Local political parties offer ways to support your favorite candidates

(WBAY)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Election day is right around the corner and many people are finding ways of supporting their favorite candidates.

Some of the ways to advertise your enthusiasm are with a yard sign or bumper sticker.

Tuesday the North Carolina Democratic Party opened a supply hub in Greenville.

The new facility is located at 425 Southeast Greenville Boulevard and has everything you need if you’re supporting any of the Democratic candidates.

Pitt County Democratic Party Chairman Charles McLawhorn says, “We believe that signs, in particular, have a great benefit and candidates once they file for office they have a limited amount of ways they can communicate their existence.”

If you are looking for Republican signage instead you can visit the Republican headquarters located at 200 East Arlington Boulevard.

They have Republican signs, bumper stickers, and literature about each candidate.

Signs and stickers are free of charge but they have Trump flags for sale for $15.00 each.

Pitt County Republican Party Chairman Gary Weaver says, “It’s good for people that want to show their support for their candidate. They can come here and get it or work with the Republican Party to help get good conservative, Christian men and women elected to office. It’s just good to have an outlet you can go to for information.”

Absentee voting is currently underway. Early voting starts on October 15th and goes to October 31st. The general election is November 3rd.

