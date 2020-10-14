Advertisement

Kinston Teens launch “Let’s Vote Lenoir!”

Kinston Teens launch "Let's Vote Lenoir!"
Kinston Teens launch "Let's Vote Lenoir!"
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - To help voters in Lenoir County feel empowered when voting this year, the Kinston Teens group is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Vote Lenoir!” Their goal is to educate and encourage residents to vote in the 2020 General Election.

“Let’s Vote Lenoir!” includes a website (www.lenoirvotes.org) that features information about all of Lenoir County’s voting locations, how to vote by mail, and what the process looks like for registering to vote.

“We know that this has been a contentious election cycle. To counter that in our local community, our Safe Sites will include an all-day team of volunteers providing nourishment, comfort, and protection as you cast your ballot.”

Chris Suggs, Founder & CEO of Kinston Teens.

The organization’s youth-led civic engagement team designed the website. Additionally, the group is hosting “Safe Sites” at the Teachers Memorial Gym polling location to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We know that this has been a contentious election cycle. To counter that in our local community, our Safe Sites will include an all-day team of volunteers providing nourishment, comfort, and protection as you cast your ballot,” said Chris Suggs, Founder & CEO of Kinston Teens.

Suggs said Kinston Teens volunteers are also assisting voters who encounter any problems through the Voter Protection Hotline (888-OUR-VOTE).

Throughout the day, they say they’ll ensure that voters have food, music, free masks, and hand sanitizer and a sense of community to practice their civic duty."

The “Safe Site” events occur during voting hours on October 15,16,18, 21, and 31. For more information about the “Let’s Vote Lenoir!” initiative and the organization’s upcoming events, you can visit www.lenoirvotes.org.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ECU announces new initiative to offset financial loss

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECU announces new initiative to offset financial loss

News

Animal Shelter brings on staff Veterinarian

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter in New Bern is working to improve the care they can provide in-house to the animals at their facility, and they’re making two major changes to make that happen.

News

Humane Society Interview 10/14/2020

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Humane Society Interview 10/14/2020

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Beaufort County has two more deaths

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health and Human Services says Beaufort County now has 32 deaths.

Latest News

News

City of Goldsboro’s IT Department wins award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Goldsboro leaders applaud the IT department after its innovative chatbot application earned the city a Center for Digital Government Project Experience Award.

News

HURRICANE ISAIAS: 15 counties getting federal disaster help

Updated: 1 hours ago
The White House announced that the president has declared a major disaster for the counties because of damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Goldilocks weather - Not too hot, not too cold

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Bright blue skies today and Thursday

Politics

Going to Trump rally? Plan to take shuttle bus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thousands of people could attend the event Thursday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, but Greenville police say rally attendees will not be allowed to park at the airport or on Memorial Drive.

News

Healthy Habits: Managing headaches during stressful times

Updated: 6 hours ago
Doctors at Vidant Medical Center say it’s important to know the difference between a primary headache and a secondary headache.

ECU

ECU announces committee to help create financial plan for future

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The committee will seek input and feedback of the entire campus community, while exploring possible approaches to cost reduction and revenue expansion.