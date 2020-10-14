Kinston Teens launch “Let’s Vote Lenoir!”

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - To help voters in Lenoir County feel empowered when voting this year, the Kinston Teens group is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Vote Lenoir!” Their goal is to educate and encourage residents to vote in the 2020 General Election.

“Let’s Vote Lenoir!” includes a website (www.lenoirvotes.org) that features information about all of Lenoir County’s voting locations, how to vote by mail, and what the process looks like for registering to vote.

The organization’s youth-led civic engagement team designed the website. Additionally, the group is hosting “Safe Sites” at the Teachers Memorial Gym polling location to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“We know that this has been a contentious election cycle. To counter that in our local community, our Safe Sites will include an all-day team of volunteers providing nourishment, comfort, and protection as you cast your ballot,” said Chris Suggs, Founder & CEO of Kinston Teens.

Suggs said Kinston Teens volunteers are also assisting voters who encounter any problems through the Voter Protection Hotline (888-OUR-VOTE).

Throughout the day, they say they’ll ensure that voters have food, music, free masks, and hand sanitizer and a sense of community to practice their civic duty."

The “Safe Site” events occur during voting hours on October 15,16,18, 21, and 31. For more information about the “Let’s Vote Lenoir!” initiative and the organization’s upcoming events, you can visit www.lenoirvotes.org.

