Jim’s Forecast: Beautiful mid October weather

Wednesday and Thursday

An area of high pressure will slowly roll over the region, leaving us with plenty of sunshine over the next two days. Highs will be a touch cooler Wednesday, only rising to the mid 70s due to a consistent northerly breeze blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Highs will return to the 80s by Thursday with winds turning back to the south at 5-10 mph. Morning lows over the two day stretch will be in the mid to low 50s.

Friday & The Weekend

The second cold front of the week will roll through on Friday. There appears to be enough moisture available for some scattered showers Friday with the front. Highs will reach the mid 70s Friday with much cooler mid 60s and sunny skies behind the front over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will dip to the mid 40s!