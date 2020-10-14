HURRICANE ISAIAS: 15 counties getting federal disaster help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen Eastern Carolina counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The White House announced that the president has declared a major disaster for the counties because of damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Those counties include Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pitt.

Isaias was a category one hurricane when it made landfall on August 3rd near Ocean Isle Beach. Four people died in Bertie County after a tornado spawned from the storm leveled a mobile home park on Morning Road.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.