HURRICANE ISAIAS: 15 counties getting federal disaster help

An EF-3 tornado destroyed this Bertie Co. mobile home park.
An EF-3 tornado destroyed this Bertie Co. mobile home park.(NBC)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fifteen Eastern Carolina counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance.

The White House announced that the president has declared a major disaster for the counties because of damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Those counties include Beaufort, Bertie, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and Pitt.

Isaias was a category one hurricane when it made landfall on August 3rd near Ocean Isle Beach. Four people died in Bertie County after a tornado spawned from the storm leveled a mobile home park on Morning Road.

