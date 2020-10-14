Going to Trump rally? Plan to take shuttle bus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re planning to attend the President Donald Trump rally in Greenville you might want to get ready for a little bus ride.

Thousands of people could attend the event Thursday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, but Greenville police say rally attendees will not be allowed to park at the airport or on Memorial Drive.

Instead, police say the Trump campaign has arranged parking at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, which is about four miles away. Shuttles to the airport will begin running around 9:30 a.m. while gates at the airport open at 10:00 a.m.

The president is expected around 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.