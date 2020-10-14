Advertisement

ECU announces committee to help create financial plan for future

ecu
ecu(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has arranged a Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee to help create a plan for future institutional adaptation to short and long-term financial pressure.

Interim Vice Chancellor for Research, Economic Development and Engagement Dr. Michael Van Scott, will be the committee chair. In his role, he will orchestrate the work of many existing campus work groups and constituents.

The committee will seek input and feedback of the entire campus community, while exploring possible approaches to cost reduction and revenue expansion.

The committee will develop recommendations to the chancellor by June 30, 2021.

