Dare County BOE votes to keep names “Braves” and “Redskins”

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep the mascot “Braves” for Manteo Middle School and “Redskins” for Manteo High School.

The unanimous decision came after a presentation from a group that wanted those names to remain, citing pride, honor, tradition, and heritage.

Last month the board heard from another group seeking change, saying the names were racially insensitive. They also presented a petition with 12,000 signatures.

It was back in July that the Washington NFL football team announced it would retire the team name “Redskins,” following mounting pressure from several corporate sponsors.

