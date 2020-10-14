Advertisement

City of Goldsboro's IT Department wins award

Goldsboro receives Center for Digital Government Project Experience Award
Goldsboro IT Department wins award
Goldsboro IT Department wins award
By Sharon Johnson
Oct. 14, 2020
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro leaders applaud the IT department after its innovative chatbot application earned the city a Center for Digital Government Project Experience Award. According to PIO Latoya Henry, Goldsboro was one of 30 municipalities recognized during the fourth annual Government Experience Awards.

The awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities, and counties that are radically improving government experience and pushing the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered.

“Our state and local government winners this year demonstrated that focusing on the government experience provides a foundation that played a vital role in responding and adapting to the uncertainties and disruptions of 2020,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation Officer for the Center for Digital Government. “This year’s winners employed innovative methods and technologies to transform their government experiences.”

Leaders say the chatbot, which was created in-house, uses artificial intelligence to improve engagement with residents. Users can access the feature on the city’s website or text their questions to 919-580-4299.

The chatbot knows the answer to more than 32,000 questions. Goldsboro leaders also can help residents find job openings, councilmember information, and trash and recycling schedules. Residents can also use the chatbot to report potholes, issues with traffic signals, and more.

