Advertisement

Babysitter accused of leaving 8-month-old girl in Conn. dumpster after stabbing mother

By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 8-month-old Connecticut girl is recovering from being left in a dumpster, allegedly by her babysitter, who is also accused of stabbing the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, is being held on a bond of $500,000 on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police say she was supposed to be babysitting an 8-month-old girl but instead tossed the baby in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in New Haven, Connecticut. Velez is also accused of stabbing the girl’s 21-year-old mother.

Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Andiana Velez, 24, faces charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.(Source: New Haven Police Department via Facebook)

Perry Dennis, a maintenance worker, found the little girl inside the dumpster Monday afternoon and got her out, wrapping the shivering child with a blanket from his apartment.

“I was shocked. I just threw the blanket away because every time I look at the blanket, I keep thinking about the baby,” Dennis said.

Police say the 8-month-old had burns to her hands. Along with the Department of Children and Families, they are continuing to investigate how she got the injuries.

Court paperwork paints two different stories of the incident.

The baby’s mother says when she went to pick up her daughter from Velez, who had been watching her for a number of days, the woman pulled out a knife, and the two tussled. Meanwhile, Velez alleges the mother pulled the knife on her after she questioned her about her daughter’s burns.

Velez allegedly told police she drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana since she was stressed, and she left the little girl in the dumpster because she knew someone would find her.

“It’s scary thinking what type of person would do something like that. It’s hard to believe someone would do that,” Dennis said.

Velez is due back in court Oct. 30. She reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a number of pending cases.

Copyright 2020 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Baby recovering after babysitter allegedly abandoned her in Conn. dumpster

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
The babysitter faces several charges after she allegedly assaulted the baby's mother then abandoned the little girl in the dumpster.

News

NCEL 10-13-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

Megamillions 10-13-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Latest News

News

MEGAMILLIONS 10-13-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

Educators share life of bright student killed in Bertie County

Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

NCEL 10-13-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

NC attorney general sues DuPont, Chemours over PFAS contamination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Another lawsuit has been filed against DuPont and Chemours over the discharge of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the Fayetteville Works plant — this time by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

News

Dare County BOE votes to keep names “Braves” and “Redskins”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep the mascot “Braves” for Manteo Middle School and “Redskins” for Manteo High School.

News

Number of animals hit on roads highest in 5 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Transportation Department reports that the number of animals hit by drivers in North Carolina increased in 2019 to the highest levels recorded in more than five years.