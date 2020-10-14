Advertisement

Animal Shelter brings on staff Veterinarian

Craven-Pamlico Animal Services upgrading animal triage room
Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter nears fundraising goal
Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter nears fundraising goal(WITN)
By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter in New Bern is working to improve the care they can provide in-house to animals at their facility, and they’re making two major changes to make that happen.

Shelter works to upgrade animal triage room to provide better care for animals there.
Shelter works to upgrade animal triage room to provide better care for animals there.(WITN)

The Craven County Board of Commissioners has approved Animal Services funding to bring on a staff Veterinarian part-time. Animal Services Director Eileen Beeson hopes to have a Vet chosen soon and working in their facility by the end of November.

“These Vets are going to be able to get us more medicine, you know the x-ray machine is going to let us see if we have an injury that needs to go to emergency or have the vet in, the care for the animals you know it’s really going to do a 180 for us,” said Beeson.

While they work to hire a Vet, the Animal Shelter is also working to raise funding to upgrade their animal triage room to a surgical suite. “In the next month, my maintenance guys are going to be working hard to put in lighting, a surgical table, and get all the other needs that we have,” said Beeson.

The shelter is just $1,500 to $2,000 short of purchasing every item on their wish list, including an x-ray machine.

Beeson says this project is exciting and much needed as the shelter has discovered that most people who come in to adopt a pet are not following through with county ordinances that require an animal to be spayed or neutered.

Beeson explained that “70% of the people that were leaving here with these animals with the promise to get them spayed or neutered were not doing it, and that’s not okay, that’s adding to our numbers so first and foremost having a vet on staff is going to end that problem.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with the animal shelter, leaders say they can always use the help. You can find more information on their website https://www.cravencountync.gov/1384/Shelter-Location-Hours-Directions.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ECU announces new initiative to offset financial loss

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECU announces new initiative to offset financial loss

News

Humane Society Interview 10/14/2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Humane Society Interview 10/14/2020

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Beaufort County has two more deaths

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health and Human Services says Beaufort County now has 32 deaths.

News

Kinston Teens launch “Let’s Vote Lenoir!”

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
To help voters in Lenoir County feel empowered when voting this year, the Kinston Teens group is launching a new initiative called “Let’s Vote Lenoir!”

Latest News

News

City of Goldsboro’s IT Department wins award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Goldsboro leaders applaud the IT department after its innovative chatbot application earned the city a Center for Digital Government Project Experience Award.

News

HURRICANE ISAIAS: 15 counties getting federal disaster help

Updated: 1 hours ago
The White House announced that the president has declared a major disaster for the counties because of damage from Hurricane Isaias.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Goldilocks weather - Not too hot, not too cold

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Bright blue skies today and Thursday

Politics

Going to Trump rally? Plan to take shuttle bus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thousands of people could attend the event Thursday at the Pitt-Greenville Airport, but Greenville police say rally attendees will not be allowed to park at the airport or on Memorial Drive.

News

Healthy Habits: Managing headaches during stressful times

Updated: 6 hours ago
Doctors at Vidant Medical Center say it’s important to know the difference between a primary headache and a secondary headache.

ECU

ECU announces committee to help create financial plan for future

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The committee will seek input and feedback of the entire campus community, while exploring possible approaches to cost reduction and revenue expansion.