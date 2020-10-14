Animal Shelter brings on staff Veterinarian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter in New Bern is working to improve the care they can provide in-house to animals at their facility, and they’re making two major changes to make that happen.

Shelter works to upgrade animal triage room to provide better care for animals there. (WITN)

The Craven County Board of Commissioners has approved Animal Services funding to bring on a staff Veterinarian part-time. Animal Services Director Eileen Beeson hopes to have a Vet chosen soon and working in their facility by the end of November.

“These Vets are going to be able to get us more medicine, you know the x-ray machine is going to let us see if we have an injury that needs to go to emergency or have the vet in, the care for the animals you know it’s really going to do a 180 for us,” said Beeson.

While they work to hire a Vet, the Animal Shelter is also working to raise funding to upgrade their animal triage room to a surgical suite. “In the next month, my maintenance guys are going to be working hard to put in lighting, a surgical table, and get all the other needs that we have,” said Beeson.

The shelter is just $1,500 to $2,000 short of purchasing every item on their wish list, including an x-ray machine.

Beeson says this project is exciting and much needed as the shelter has discovered that most people who come in to adopt a pet are not following through with county ordinances that require an animal to be spayed or neutered.

Beeson explained that “70% of the people that were leaving here with these animals with the promise to get them spayed or neutered were not doing it, and that’s not okay, that’s adding to our numbers so first and foremost having a vet on staff is going to end that problem.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer with the animal shelter, leaders say they can always use the help. You can find more information on their website https://www.cravencountync.gov/1384/Shelter-Location-Hours-Directions.

