UPDATE: Power restored in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As of 6:30 a.m., power has been restored to all Jones-Onslow EMC customers after a widespread outage Wednesday morning.

The company says the equipment that protects the substation was damaged due to some kind of power surge on the lines. In a statement to WITN, the company said, “While brief outage was an inconvenience for members, equipment prevented major damage to our substation. What was a brief outage could have been hours if substation had been damaged.”

The outage lasted about an hour and impacted more than 9,000 customers.

The company told WITN that crews are on-site working to fix the issue, but did not say what caused the outage.

In an automated message, the company says crews are on their way to fix it. They did not include what caused the outage, but say they are hoping to have more information soon.

