Advertisement

UPDATE: Power restored in Onslow County

The outage was near the Swansboro and Hubert areas.
Power outages in Onslow County
Power outages in Onslow County(WCJB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As of 6:30 a.m., power has been restored to all Jones-Onslow EMC customers after a widespread outage Wednesday morning.

The company says the equipment that protects the substation was damaged due to some kind of power surge on the lines. In a statement to WITN, the company said, “While brief outage was an inconvenience for members, equipment prevented major damage to our substation. What was a brief outage could have been hours if substation had been damaged.”

The outage lasted about an hour and impacted more than 9,000 customers.

Crews are on site working to restore power in Onslow County.

As of 6:15, power was restored to more than 1,900 customers. Currently, there are still 7,994 customers without power.

The company told WITN that crews are on-site working to fix the issue, but did not say what caused the outage.

PREVIOUS STORY

More than 9,000 people are without power in Onslow County.

Jones-Onslow EMC is reporting 9,917 people are without power as of 5:30 a.m. The outage is near the Swansboro and Hubert areas.

Jones-Onslow EMC is reporting more than 9,000 customers without power.
Jones-Onslow EMC is reporting more than 9,000 customers without power.(Jones-Onslow EMC)

In an automated message, the company says crews are on their way to fix it. They did not include what caused the outage, but say they are hoping to have more information soon.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Joy James from B.F. Grady Elementary School

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 14 is Joy James, an eighth grade math teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Beautiful mid October weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Howard
High pressure and no rain on Wednesday and Thursday

News

NCEL 10-13-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

Latest News

News

Megamillions 10-13-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

MEGAMILLIONS 10-13-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

Educators share life of bright student killed in Bertie County

Updated: 9 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

NCEL 10-13-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

NC attorney general sues DuPont, Chemours over PFAS contamination

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Another lawsuit has been filed against DuPont and Chemours over the discharge of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the Fayetteville Works plant — this time by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

News

Dare County BOE votes to keep names “Braves” and “Redskins”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Dare County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep the mascot “Braves” for Manteo Middle School and “Redskins” for Manteo High School.