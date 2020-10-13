Women, Infants and Children benefits extended

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The USDA Food and Nutrition Service has extended the approved COVID-19 waivers through November 22nd for the WIC Program.

This extension allows many WIC services to be completed by phone. Other waivers include expanded choices for whole grains, milk and yogurt. Curbside and drop off services are being offered for women needing breast pumps.

WIC is a Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children up to age 5 years. The WIC Program serves as a resource for clients to receive nutrition education; breastfeeding support and services; and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for healthcare or other programs.

“Pitt County staff continue to contact as many recipients as possible to make them aware that benefits have been loaded on their card,” said Robin Tant, Nutrition Program Director. “Another easy way to determine the balance is by using the Bnft app. It allows recipients to check their benefit balance, scan products on the store shelf to see if they are WIC-approved items and view their transaction history,” shared Tant.

