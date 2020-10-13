Advertisement

WITN Sports Spotlight: Fortino Beltran

Fortino Beltran - Pungo Christian Academy - WITN Sports Spotlight
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Oct. 13, 2020
BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Pungo Christian Academy junior football and basketball standout Fortino Beltran!

The junior has been doing it all for the undefeated Raiders (2-0)! On offense, Beltran gets it done on the ground and through the air. Through two games, he has accumulated 547 total yards and ten touchdowns. Then on defense, there is no getting past this guy. He has 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Again, Beltran is just a junior but says he hopes to attend a great college and study sports medicine. But until then, he just wants to enjoy playing football and basketball with his friends, while also enjoying his math, science and conditioning classes.

The Raiders are off this week because they had to reschedule their game against Wayne Christian for a later date yet to be determined. So, Pungo Christian Academy’s next game will at Community Christian (2-0) in Wilson on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

