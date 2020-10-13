WITN Sports Spotlight: Fortino Beltran

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on Pungo Christian Academy junior football and basketball standout Fortino Beltran!

The junior has been doing it all for the undefeated Raiders (2-0)! On offense, Beltran gets it done on the ground and through the air. Through two games, he has accumulated 547 total yards and ten touchdowns. Then on defense, there is no getting past this guy. He has 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

“Everybody is looking at us. Little schools. Little 8-man football. So it’s a great opportunity to get some exposure. I just feel really blessed to be able to play even though all public schools in North Carolina aren’t playing right now.”

Again, Beltran is just a junior but says he hopes to attend a great college and study sports medicine. But until then, he just wants to enjoy playing football and basketball with his friends, while also enjoying his math, science and conditioning classes.

The Raiders are off this week because they had to reschedule their game against Wayne Christian for a later date yet to be determined. So, Pungo Christian Academy’s next game will at Community Christian (2-0) in Wilson on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

