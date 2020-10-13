Virtual town hall meetings focus on mental health, disabilities, substance abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State leaders from the NC Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services (DMHDDSAS) are partnering with UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute.

According to the state health and human services office, the groups will host several virtual town hall meetings during October and November to listen to advocate’s and family members' concerns and experiences about the state’s MH/DD/SAS services and system.

Each virtual town hall can be accessed via Facebook live on the NC Governor’s Institute Facebook Live page.

The next virtual event is Thursday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

