Vidant Health offering ongoing free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is making it easier for you to get a COVID-19 test.

Vidant opened a new drive-thru location on Statonsburg Road near the intersection of Wellness Drive.

Testing is free, but people who get tested will need to show some form of identification. Vidant Health Laboratory Vice President Dave Harlow explains why the testing continues.

“Until we have a reliable vaccine one of the only protections we have for the general public is to be able to do COVID testing. To be able to know what your results are in real time as close as you can helps you not to take it home to your families,” said Harlow.

The site is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Results of the COVID-19 test are expected within twenty-four hours. Officials say this site will be operational until there is no need for testing anymore.

