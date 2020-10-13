UNCW identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases involving swimming and diving team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UNCW has identified a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases among the university’s swimming and diving team.

The university said the individuals involved in this cluster have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the last 14 days.

The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

Last week, UNCW identified three clusters, totaling 18 cases, involving the school’s women’s basketball, softball and men’s soccer teams.

According to UNCW’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 76 active cases among faculty/staff (1) and students (46 off-campus students and 29 on-campus students) during the last 14 days.

