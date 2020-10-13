Tuesday marks 228 years since White House construction began

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - It was 228 years Tuesday that construction on the White House began.

In 1791, George Washington selected the site for the White House, then 1792 Irish-born architect James Hoban’s competition design was selected and construction began, according to The White House Building website.

It took eight years to complete the construction. President John Adams was the first to live in the White House in 1800, though it was unfinished.

During the War of 1812, the British set fire to the President’s House in 1814. Hoban was chosen once again to rebuild the house. Then in 1817, President James Monroe moved in.

The White House has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and 6 levels in the residence.

