Advertisement

Tuesday marks 228 years since White House construction began

White House
White House(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - It was 228 years Tuesday that construction on the White House began.

In 1791, George Washington selected the site for the White House, then 1792 Irish-born architect James Hoban’s competition design was selected and construction began, according to The White House Building website.

It took eight years to complete the construction. President John Adams was the first to live in the White House in 1800, though it was unfinished.

During the War of 1812, the British set fire to the President’s House in 1814. Hoban was chosen once again to rebuild the house. Then in 1817, President James Monroe moved in.

The White House has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and 6 levels in the residence.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett tells senators she’s not Scalia, but her own judge

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.

National

FBI agent: Groups in plot against Michigan governor discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT
A FBI agent says anti-government paramilitary groups involved in plot against the Michigan governor discussed kidnapping the Virginia governor.

State

North Carolina district considering removing Confederate’s name from school

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Zebulon B. Vance High School officials told the Observer that Superintendent Earnest Winston will recommend to the school board that the school be renamed in honor of attorney Julius Chambers.

National

UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it worldwide in 2018.

Crime

Man arrested for ‘brutal’ fatal stabbing in Orange County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Authorities say robbery appears to be the motive.

Latest News

National Politics

Feinstein questions Barrett on Roe v. Wade

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Amy Coney Barrett about her position on Roe V. Wade and criticized her for not giving "a straight answer."

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

Football

High school football coach in Ohio coaches from car after potential covid-19 exposure

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Josh Ischy, tested negative for the virus and was cleared to monitor the game by coaching from behind the end zone in his car.

Consumer

Several companies offer shopping deals ahead of holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Amazon’s biggest sale was delayed in July due to coronavirus, but the sale has kicked off 73 days ahead of Christmas.

National Politics

Uptick for retiree checks in 2021 amid coronavirus worries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ANDREW TAYLOR
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration.