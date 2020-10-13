Several companies offer shopping deals ahead of holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Amazon Prime Day’s 48-hours of deals kicked off Tuesday morning, this comes as several other major retailers lower prices as well ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon’s biggest sale was delayed in July due to coronavirus, but the sale has kicked off 73 days ahead of Christmas. Samsung is among companies offering deals to Prime members. The Galaxy S20 Phone, the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra will range from $250 to $350 dollars off.

Samsung will also offer savings on the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds and some Samsung TV’s.

Target will also bring back “Deal Days” with the promise of “nearly 1 million more deals” than last year.

Walmart kicked off the “Big Save” on Sunday. Their event will run through Thursday, with “Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items.”

Best Buy is also taking part in the deals, saying deals from its Black Friday ad will be released over the next two days. The company is also promising to refund the difference if you find a better deal.

