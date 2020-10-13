Senator Thom Tillis cleared by doctor to resume in-person activities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has been cleared by his doctor to resume in-person activities after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Tillis says he will take part in an antibody study to help experts learn about the virus and how it is spreading.

In a statement, Tillis says he also plans to return to Washington to participate in the Senate Judiciary hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Earlier this month, Tillis tested positive for COVID-19. He had mild symptoms, including loss of taste and smell.

Tillis is among several people who tested positive in the days after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House. Tillis is seeking reelection next month.

