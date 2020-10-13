Advertisement

Senator Thom Tillis cleared by doctor to resume in-person activities

Image License<br />Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0<br />License Link
Image License<br />Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0<br />License Link(WEAU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has been cleared by his doctor to resume in-person activities after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Tillis says he will take part in an antibody study to help experts learn about the virus and how it is spreading.

In a statement, Tillis says he also plans to return to Washington to participate in the Senate Judiciary hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Earlier this month, Tillis tested positive for COVID-19. He had mild symptoms, including loss of taste and smell.

Tillis is among several people who tested positive in the days after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House. Tillis is seeking reelection next month.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Multiple counties report additional deaths

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Multiple counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.

Morning Show

Healthy Habits: Managing headaches during stressful times

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Doctors at Vidant Medical Center say it’s important to know the difference between a primary headache and a secondary headache.

Community

Toys for Tots drive begins with changes due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Checks or money orders can be sent to Churches Outreach Network P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27833. Checks and money orders must be made out to Toys for Tots.

State

Deadline this week for some North Carolina parents to receive $335

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A new state law directs $335 payments go automatically to 2019 tax filers who reported having at least one child age 16 or under.

Latest News

State

Smokies looks to public for ideas to reduce congestion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The park on the Tennessee-North Carolina border saw a record 12.5 million visitors in 2019 and has set monthly visitation records in June, July, and August of this year.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: AM clouds to PM sunshine Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Patchy fog followed by partly sunny skies Tuesday

News

Being Bear Aware, ahead of cold weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
As temperatures outside continue to drop we are more likely to see an increase in bear sightings around the Eastern North Carolina area.

News

Latest numbers show continued rise in ECU COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
East Carolina University has seen a continued rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor nursing home

Updated: 10 hours ago
There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at an Eastern Carolina nursing home.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/13/2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/13/2020