Rocky Mount man sentenced to 7-years, 8-months for bank robber

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man is headed to prison for a 2018 bank robbery.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of NC says 29-year-old David Viverette was sentenced Tuesday to 7-years and 8-months behind bars.

Viverette pled guilty last November.

The robbery took place at First Carolina Bank in Rocky Mount in November of 2018.

Authorities say Viverette had entered the bank, presented a demand note, and threatened to kill the teller if she pressed the alarm. Viverette left with a small amount of cash, but was quickly identified from surveillance photos by officers familiar with him from prior encounters. Viverette has a lengthy criminal record with 19 prior convictions, including 7 prior felonies.

The sentence, Viverette’s first federal conviction, included an enhancement for a brief escape from custody before he was indicted federally.

