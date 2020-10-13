Advertisement

Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

PCS 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year
PCS 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year(PCS)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools named Alessandra Nysether-Santos, of JH Rose High School, its 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year.

Nysether-Santos received prizes and a plaque as the 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year, and Octavious Johnson, Jr. of EB Aycock was named runner-up.

According to the district spokesperson, Alessandra Nysether-Santos is in her second year of teaching at JH Rose High School. She teaches ELA, English I, and English II primarily 9th and 10th-grade students.

Several PCS educators said why Nysether-Santos is successful in teaching.

“She thinks a lot about everything she plans, is very mindful in meeting student needs, develops great relationships, and delivers meaningful instruction,” said one colleague.

Two others who work closely with her commented, “She is open to collaborating with anybody and everybody. She’s so positive to be around,” and, “I think she’s just a natural leader who would benefit from the skills and experiences of the Key BT program.”

Alessandra Nysether-Santos will now represent Pitt County in the Northeast Region to compete with teachers from 19 other school districts.

School leaders said she hopes to be named one of three finalists for the opportunity to be a regional finalist. Finalists will attend a celebration and week of Teacher Leadership at NCCAT’s Cullowhee campus on February 22-26, 2021. The NCCAT BTOY Selection Committee will review portfolios and interview the 27 finalists from across North Carolina.

Nysether-Santos' teaching philosophy is based on a quote from Norton Juster, author of The Phantom Tollbooth, “It’s not just learning things that is important. It’s learning what to do with what you learn and learning why you learn things at all that matters.”

The PCS 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year Runner-Up is Mr. Octavious Johnson, Jr. of EB Aycock. Johnson teaches seventh-grade math and is also in his second year of teaching.

Octavious Johnson, Jr. of EB Aycock Beginning Teacher of the Year named runner-up
Octavious Johnson, Jr. of EB Aycock Beginning Teacher of the Year named runner-up(PCS)

Both teachers were awarded gifts and prizes from local businesses at their home school on Friday, October 9, 2020.

